Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has announced his matchday squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at Wembley this afternoon.



Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis will form the centre-back pairing with Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal will be playing as the full-backs. Mateo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka will play in the middle of the park.











Alexandre Lacazette will lead the attacking line, with Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi playing behind the lone striker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Denis Suarez are some of the options Arsenal have on the bench.



A win for Arsenal today would take them within a point of Tottenham and keep them fourth in the Premier League table.



Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Leno, Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette



Substitutes: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Torreira, Suarez, Ozil, Aubameyang

