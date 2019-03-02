XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/03/2019 - 16:20 GMT

Mikael Lustig Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

 




Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team to take on Hibernian in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Easter Road this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon takes his side back to his old club looking to book progress into the last four and keep the momentum rolling after succeeding Brendan Rodgers.




Celtic have history on their side, with the Bhoys not having been beaten by Hibernian in the Scottish Cup since 1986.

Lennon goes with Scott Bain in goal, while Mikael Lustig slots in at right-back, with Kieran Tierney at left-back. Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer are centre-backs. Scott Brown will look to boss midfield with Nir Bitton, while Scott Sinclair and James Forrest support Odsonne Edouard and Oliver Burke.

If the new Celtic boss needs to make changes during the course of the clash, he can dip into his bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Timothy Weah.

 


Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard, Burke

Substitutes: Gordon, Toljan, Hendry, Hayes, Weah, Henderson, Johnston
 