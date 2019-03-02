Mikael Lustig Starts – Celtic Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team to take on Hibernian in a Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Easter Road this afternoon.



Neil Lennon takes his side back to his old club looking to book progress into the last four and keep the momentum rolling after succeeding Brendan Rodgers.











Celtic have history on their side, with the Bhoys not having been beaten by Hibernian in the Scottish Cup since 1986.



Lennon goes with Scott Bain in goal, while Mikael Lustig slots in at right-back, with Kieran Tierney at left-back. Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer are centre-backs. Scott Brown will look to boss midfield with Nir Bitton, while Scott Sinclair and James Forrest support Odsonne Edouard and Oliver Burke.



If the new Celtic boss needs to make changes during the course of the clash, he can dip into his bench, where options available include Jonny Hayes and Timothy Weah.



Celtic Team vs Hibernian



Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Bitton, Forrest, Sinclair, Edouard, Burke



Substitutes: Gordon, Toljan, Hendry, Hayes, Weah, Henderson, Johnston

