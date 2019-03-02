XRegister
02/03/2019 - 12:54 GMT

Never Ever Eased Off Against West Brom – Leeds United Legend Hails Thrashing

 




Eddie Gray has expressed at delight at seeing Leeds United never letting up in their performance against West Brom on Friday night.

Leeds blew West Brom away when they hammered them 4-0 at Elland Road to go back to the top of the Championship table for the time being.




The Whites came into the game under a cloud of question marks following a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers, but they proved their critics wrong with a scintillating performance under the lights.

Leeds started the game at a frantic pace as Pablo Hernandez gave them the lead with just 16 seconds on the clock and it paved the way for a delightful performance.
 


Gray admits that he has often seen Leeds slow the pace of the game down after taking leads this season, but he was delighted to see that they continued to hold on to the tempo of the game for 90 minutes.

He admits that defenders do not like it when teams come at them at pace for the duration of the game and it often leads to problems.
 


The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “We were off to a great start, but the one thing we did tonight, we passed the ball with pace and we got at them quickly.

“A lot of teams and defenders do not like that when you pass the ball quickly and that was a good thing.

“In games this season, we have watched them go ahead and then slowed the game down. We never slowed the game down tonight.

“We played at that pace for 90 minutes.”

Leeds are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Bristol City for another Championship clash.
 