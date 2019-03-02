Our Way of Defending Is To Look For More Goals – Leeds United Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United first team coach Carlos Corberan believes the Whites showed a key identity of their game in their 4-0 win over West Brom on Friday night.



Pablo Hernandez scored with 16 seconds on the clock to get Leeds off to a great start, while a brace from Patrick Bamford and a late goal from Ezgjan Alioski rounded off a remarkable performance for the Whites.











Leeds maintained the frantic pace to the game throughout and continued to look for goals despite scoring very early in the game, which put them in a comfortable position.



Corberan feels the constant search for goals is one of the identities of the current Leeds team as they will never sit on leads.





The Leeds coach insisted that the team’s philosophy is to continue to attack and their form of defending a scoreline is to add more goals.



When asked about Leeds’ constant search for goals, the Spaniard said on LUTV: “I think it showed the mentality of the team.





“This team are very ambitious and when we score a goal we try to continue. We will never be focused to defend one result.



“Our way of defending is to create more chances and try to score more goals.



“This is one of the identities of the team.”



Leeds have put themselves in a strong position to secure promotion with the win and will now look to build on the impressive result.

