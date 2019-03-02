So Confident, So Calm, So Composed – Kiko Casilla Praised By Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan is impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and believes he is confident in all he does between the sticks.



The Whites swooped to snap up Casilla from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the January transfer window and he instantly dislodged Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the first choice custodian.











Casilla kept a clean sheet in Leeds' 4-0 drubbing of West Brom at Elland Road on Friday evening, as the Whites returned to winning ways, and Whelan was hugely impressed with the Spaniard, as he has been since his arrival in English football.



The former Leeds star believes Casillas oozes confidence and is always calm and composed, meaning he inevitably makes the right decisions.





"He's just so confident", Whelan said of Casilla on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.



"When you've got a goalkeeper like that behind you, who is not afraid to come and collect balls, crosses into the box and come over his own players as well.





"He is just calm and composed, doesn't flutter on the ball.



"He calmly takes his time when the ball is rolled back to him and always chooses the right pass pretty much.



"And I don't think we've seen the best of him yet either", he added.



Casilla signed a lengthy contract upon his arrival at Leeds and is due to stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.

