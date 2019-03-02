XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2019 - 21:30 GMT

So Confident, So Calm, So Composed – Kiko Casilla Praised By Former Leeds Star

 




Noel Whelan is impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and believes he is confident in all he does between the sticks.

The Whites swooped to snap up Casilla from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the January transfer window and he instantly dislodged Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the first choice custodian.




Casilla kept a clean sheet in Leeds' 4-0 drubbing of West Brom at Elland Road on Friday evening, as the Whites returned to winning ways, and Whelan was hugely impressed with the Spaniard, as he has been since his arrival in English football.

The former Leeds star believes Casillas oozes confidence and is always calm and composed, meaning he inevitably makes the right decisions.
 


"He's just so confident", Whelan said of Casilla on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.

"When you've got a goalkeeper like that behind you, who is not afraid to come and collect balls, crosses into the box and come over his own players as well.
 


"He is just calm and composed, doesn't flutter on the ball.

"He calmly takes his time when the ball is rolled back to him and always chooses the right pass pretty much.

"And I don't think we've seen the best of him yet either", he added.

Casilla signed a lengthy contract upon his arrival at Leeds and is due to stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.
 