XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/03/2019 - 21:43 GMT

These Games Can Get You Sacked, Former Liverpool Star Warns Marco Silva

 




Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has warned Everton boss Marco Silva that Merseyside derbies are the games that can cost managers their jobs.

Silva is under pressure heading into Everton's meeting with Liverpool at Goodison Park, with the Toffees struggling to live up to expectations this season.




Matteo believes that a win over Liverpool could buy Silva time, but warns that if matters go the other way and Everton suffer a heavy loss, then it could easily lead to the end of his spell in charge.

But the ex-Reds defender thinks Everton are aware of their high managerial turnover in recent years, meaning Silva may end up being given extra time to turn things around.
 


"I think these are the games that can get you sacked, or get you another six months", Matteo said on LFC TV's preview show.

"If you get a massive result against Liverpool it can push you on for the rest of the season and push you on as a manager.
 


"But to lose that game, the fans would be absolutely devastated and they will be on his back.

"When I've spoken to Evertonians, the jury is still out a little bit on Marco Silva.

"It is 50-50 whether they want him to stay or go, because they have changed their manager quite a lot for me in recent years. I am not sure if that is helping the situation and I am not sure if that is why Marco Silva might get a little extra time", Matteo added.

Everton returned to winning ways in their last outing, running out 3-0 winners over Cardiff City to end a run of three straight league defeats.

Following the Merseyside derby, Everton travel to Newcastle United before hosting Chelsea.
 