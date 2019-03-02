XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

02/03/2019 - 11:31 GMT

Victor Wanyama Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to north London rivals Arsenal at Wembley in a Premier League meeting this afternoon.

Spurs have suffered back to back defeats in the Premier League, losing at Burnley and Chelsea, and Arsenal could move to within one point of their fierce rivals if the trend continues.




Eric Dier remains unavailable, while Dele Alli also continues on the sidelines. Harry Winks also misses out.

Mauricio Pochettino goes with Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he opts to put his faith in a three of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko are in midfield, while Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen support Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Davies, Skipp, Lamela, Lucas, Llorente
 