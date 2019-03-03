XRegister
03/03/2019 - 12:12 GMT

I Was Shocked We Did This Against Newcastle – West Ham Star

 




Mark Noble has revealed he was shocked West Ham United were able to take a 2-0 lead over Newcastle United heading into half time on Saturday at the London Stadium.

West Ham relied on the two first half goals and picked up a 2-0 win against Newcastle to climb above Everton to ninth in the Premier League table.




Declan Rice scored the opener, and Noble doubled the lead just minutes before half time from the penalty spot.

The defeat ended Newcastle’s three-game winning run, but Noble was surprised with the score at half time because of how sturdy the Magpies have been of late.
 


Rafael Benitez’s side had conceded just once in three games before the clash against West Ham.

“We knew that Newcastle are a tough team to play against,” Noble told West Ham TV.
 


“They very rarely concede goals and they are so well drilled.

“We knew it was going to be like that and, to be honest, I was a little bit shocked we went in 2-0 up because of their history of not conceding goals.

“We played well and we deserved it.

“In the first half, some of our play was absolutely fantastic.

“We could have scored a couple more in the second half, but 2-0 and a clean-sheet is fantastic.”

West Ham will hope to catch Wolves, who currently occupy seven spot in the league table, and have favourable games against teams in the relegation zone coming up before the international break.

 