06 October 2018

03/03/2019 - 22:11 GMT

If We Can’t Beat Ipswich We Don’t Deserve Promotion – West Brom Legend

 




West Brom legend Ally Robertson has warned the Baggies that they do not deserve to win promotion from the Championship if they cannot beat struggling Ipswich Town next weekend.

The Baggies host Ipswich at the Hawthorns next Saturday, and are heavy favourites to win considering the contrasting seasons the two clubs have had.




While West Brom are chasing promotion, Ipswich seem doomed and are likely to play their football in League One next season unless they can manage an incredible turnaround in the coming months.

Darren Moore’s side have dropped points in their last four homes games, and have not won at the Hawthorns since early January, when they beat Wigan Athletic.
 


The Baggies were beaten 4-0 by Leeds United on Friday, and Robertson has urged the team to make the most of their clash against Ipswich at home.

“Next up at home is bottom-club Ipswich, which should be the perfect tonic to the patchy home form”, Robertson wrote in his column for Express & Star.
 


“Fail to beat them at The Hawthorns and you don’t deserve to go up.

“We’ve just played Leeds and Sheffield United, but for the next few weeks we can’t get distracted looking at what our rivals are up to.

“We need to focus on our own results, and make sure our own house is in order.”

West Brom are currently fourth in the Championship table, and are seven points behind the automatic promotion spots.

 