06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/03/2019 - 19:39 GMT

I'm Really Impressed – Young Goalkeeper Catches Eye of Rangers Veteran Allan McGregor

 




Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is impressed with young shot-stopper Andy Firth, who joined the Gers in the January transfer window.

Steven Gerrard swooped to land Firth, a product of Liverpool's youth academy, from National League outfit Barrow.




The goalkeeper penned an 18-month contract with Rangers and, in McGregor's absence last month, stepped up to the bench.

McGregor has got a close look at the new recruit on the training pitch and is convinced that Firth is a talent; he also hailed the young goalkeeper's personality.
 


Asked about the 22-year-old, McGregor said on Rangers TV: "He's come in and done really well.

"I'm really impressed.
 


"Good guy, good goalkeeper, he's still young, but he's good to have about the place", the veteran custodian added.

Firth played under Gerrard during the Rangers manager's spell as a youth coach and is also well known to several members of the Gers boss' backroom staff, who also worked at Liverpool.

The goalkeeper clocked up 18 appearances in the National League for Barrow this season before making the move north of the border.
 