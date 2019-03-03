XRegister
06 October 2018

03/03/2019 - 14:10 GMT

It’s Going To Be Tough – Tottenham Star Expecting Challenge In Germany

 




Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has warned his team-mates that their upcoming Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund will be a testing encounter.

Spurs had to rely on a last-gasp penalty save from Hugo Lloris in their last Premier League game to stop their two-game losing run in the league, but the 1-1 draw against Arsenal has seen them lose more ground on Manchester City, and possibly Liverpool too, who play later on Sunday.




Mauricio Pochettino’s side relied on a second-half goal-blitz to emerge 3-0 winners against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, that has put them virtually in the quarter-finals.

Kane, however, believes that the Lilywhites will have to work hard at Signal Iduna Park despite the three-goal lead.
 


“It’s going to be another tough game away from home”, Kane told Tottenham’s official website.

“We’ve played there a few times in the last few years, they have a fantastic crowd, we have a 3-0 lead and everyone expects us to go through but we’ve still got to go there, do the job, work hard and make sure we go through to the quarter-finals.”
 


Dortmund lost their last German Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Friday, and the fans will want a reaction from the team even if they do not score four goals and qualify at Spurs’ expense.
 