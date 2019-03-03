XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/03/2019 - 15:16 GMT

Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi Start – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:15 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed the starting eleven and substitutes they will send into battle at Goodison Park to lock horns with rivals Everton in a Premier League clash this afternoon.

Victory in the Merseyside derby is of paramount importance for Liverpool, who were knocked off top spot in the league table on Saturday by Manchester City, but can regain it with all three points today.




Dejan Lovren continues to be out of action for Liverpool, while Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long term absentees.

Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back he goes with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, the Liverpool manager opts for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Up top, Liverpool have a three of Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The German boss can look to his bench if he needs to change things, with options available including Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

 


Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Origi

Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri
 