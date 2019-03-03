Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi Start – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:15 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed the starting eleven and substitutes they will send into battle at Goodison Park to lock horns with rivals Everton in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



Victory in the Merseyside derby is of paramount importance for Liverpool, who were knocked off top spot in the league table on Saturday by Manchester City, but can regain it with all three points today.











Dejan Lovren continues to be out of action for Liverpool, while Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long term absentees.



Boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at the back he goes with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip as the centre-back pairing. In midfield, the Liverpool manager opts for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Up top, Liverpool have a three of Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.



The German boss can look to his bench if he needs to change things, with options available including Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.



Liverpool Team vs Everton



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Origi



Substitutes: Mignolet, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri

