Kepa Plays, David Luiz On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Fulham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Fulham vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with struggling Fulham in an away Premier League game this afternoon.



Fulham sacked Claudio Ranieri last week and have put Scott Parker in interim charge, as they look desperately for points in a push to climb out of the relegation zone.











Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will want no slip-ups as he looks to move the Blues to within one point of fifth placed Arsenal, who drew at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.



Between the sticks Sarri opts for Kepa, with Willy Caballero dropping back to the bench. Antonio Rudiger links up with Andreas Christensen in the heart of the Chelsea defence, while N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Ross Barkley are in midfield. Willian and Eden Hazard support Gonzalo Higuain up top.



If the former Napoli coach needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include David Luiz and Olivier Giroud.



Chelsea Team vs Fulham



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Higuain, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Luiz, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Giroud

