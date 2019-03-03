XRegister
03/03/2019 - 12:19 GMT

Kyle Lafferty On Bench – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Cup
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Rangers have named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side in a Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting at Pittodrie this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard's side are keen to make sure they finish with silverware this season and the Scottish Cup has been identified as a key target at Ibrox.




The Gers recently visited Pittodrie in league action and emerged 4-2 winners, something which will put a spring in their step this afternoon.

Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at the back he opts to go with Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson as the centre-back pairing. Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield slot into midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty.

 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Halliday, Coulibaly, McCrorie, Lafferty, Defoe
 