Long Ball Everton Are Not Good Side – Liverpool Legend Bemoans Draw

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has bemoaned the Reds not beating Everton as he feels Marco Silva's men are not a good side.



The Reds had a number of chances to see off the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon, but could not make them count and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw.











As such, Liverpool have ended the weekend off the top of the Premier League table and one point behind new leaders Manchester City.



For Aldridge, Liverpool have themselves to blame for not putting an Everton side he sees as long ball to the sword.





"Everton are not a good side", Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.



"You've seen the way they play, with long balls.





"It's not what Everton have been used to in the 70s and 80s.



"They play to their strengths and they are delighted with a draw.



"And we didn't do enough to win the game", the former Liverpool striker added.



Liverpool now need to switch their attention to preparing for their next Premier League match, which sees Sean Dyche's Burnley head to Anfield on Sunday.



Then the Reds lock horns with Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

