No Doubt Rangers Will Give Steven Gerrard Fresh Transfer Backing – Gers Legend

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is confident the Gers will give Steven Gerrard more money to spend in the summer transfer window.



Gerrard’s side are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table, but many believe the club need to add more quality to end Celtic’s league domination.











Rangers signed the experienced duo of Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis in January, and also added Glen Kamara to strengthen their midfield options.



Despite the new additions, Rangers have dropped eight points behind Celtic in the second half of the season.





Rangers recently posted a profit of £5.2m, mainly thanks to progress in the Europa League, and Johnstone feels Gerrard will be given the money to further strengthen the squad come the summer.



“There is no doubt in my mind that Steven will get money to spend in the summer to strengthen the squad once again because he knows that more players need to be brought in”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.





“It was nice to see that profit [of £5.2m] posted in the accounts and hopefully the year end figures are positive for Rangers as well.



“But nobody at Ibrox will sit back and take anything for granted.



"There is plenty more work to do.”



In addition to trying to overhaul Celtic in the Premiership title race, Rangers remain involved in the Scottish Cup and have a quarter-final replay against Aberdeen set for 12th March.