06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/03/2019 - 21:56 GMT

Not At My Best Yet, Celtic Loanee Tells New Club

 




Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu insists he is not at his best yet, after he made his debut for Swedish side Helsingborgs, where he is on loan.

Benyu was handed his unofficial bow for Helsingborgs in a friendly clash against Lillestrom, which his side won 2-1.




The 21-year old jwas snapped up by Celtic in 2017 from English Championship side Ipswich Town.

But Benyu has found breaking into the senior Celtic side to be a tough ask and has been shipped out to Sweden to continue his development.
 


The midfielder is pleased with how he has settled so far at Helsingborgs.

And Benyu told the Helsingborgs Dagblad: “The guys have made me feel at home."
 


The Celtic contracted star also reflected on his debut, promising that his best is yet to come.

“I am not at my best yet”, Benyu insisted.

Benyu joined Helsingborgs and is set to see out the Swedish season at the club, which means he will only return to Celtic in 2020.

The midfielder’s contract with Celtic runs until 2021 and he will be bidding to continue his development while on loan.

 