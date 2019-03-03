XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/03/2019 - 22:05 GMT

Not Seen Celtic Play Like That At Hibernian For While – Neil Lennon

 




Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon believes the Bhoys have not produced as accomplished a performance at Easter Road against Hibernian for some time as they did on Saturday.

The two sides squared off in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, and Celtic relied on goals from James Forrest and Scott Brown to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.




The Hoops dominated possession, and had more than double the shots Hibernian managed in the game, but had to wait until the second half to open the scoring.

Celtic’s defending was resolute as well, as they managed to shut out the Hibs attack and leave Easter Road with a clean sheet.
 


Lennon, who is back in charge at Celtic, thinks the display at Easter Road from the Bhoys is not one he has seen for some time.

“I haven’t seen Celtic play like that against Hibs for a while, especially at Easter Road”, Lennon told Celtic’s official website.
 


“The manner of the goals was brilliant too, and I couldn’t have asked for more from the players.

"With Forrest and Brown scoring goals, it was like going back in time.

“They were with me when I was first here and nine years later, they’re still outstanding footballers at this club.

“For me, they’re two Celtic greats, and they’re still writing chapters in the time they have here."

Celtic will next take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, and will hope to continue their march to the title.

 