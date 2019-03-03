Photo: Leeds United Loanee Hailed For Man of Match Performance in League One

Follow @insidefutbol





Fleetwood Town have saluted Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle after he turned in a man of the match display on Saturday.



Coyle clocked the full 90 minutes in Fleetwood's 1-1 draw in League One against Gillingham, played in front of 3,000 fans at the Highbury Stadium.











And his performance was judged to be the standout display for Fleetwood, with the Leeds talent being handed the man of the match award.



Fleetwood took to social media to post a photograph of Coyle after the match, being presented with a bottle.



Well done to Saturday’s Man of the Match, @LewieCoyle 🙌🏻



Thanks to our match sponsors ADJ Fire & Security 👍🏻#OnwardTogether pic.twitter.com/inuUZJY0IJ — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) March 3, 2019



Coyle has been handed regular game time at Fleetwood this season by Cod Army boss Joey Barton.



The defender's outing against Gillingham was his 31st League One game of the current campaign and he will be hoping to play his part over the coming weeks as Fleetwood look to continue pushing up the table.





Barton's side sit in ninth place in League One, six points off the playoff spots.



Fleetwood are next in action away at Walsall on Saturday, a game quickly followed by a Tuesday night trip to Coventry City.

