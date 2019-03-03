Rangers Just Can’t Afford To Lose Any More Games – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone feels the Gers cannot afford any more slip-ups in the league or Scottish Cup, making every game a must-win.



Steven Gerrard’s side are eight points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, and need their arch-rivals to drop points to have any chance of lifting the league title.











After the league resumed in January, Rangers have dropped five points, while Celtic have won all their games to stretch their lead at the top of the table.



Rangers had done well to go level on points with Celtic in December, but the Hoops have upped their game in the second half of the season.





The Gers will also hope to go all the way in the Scottish Cup, which presents a chance of silverware which is firmly in their own hands this season.



Johnstone has admitted that Rangers cannot lose again in the league as the margin for error is extremely thin.





“If you look at it, every game is now a must-win for Rangers”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“If they lose in the league, then there is almost no chance of them lifting the title this season, and if they get beat in the cup then they are likely to finish the campaign without any silverware.



“That is the pressure that the players are under just now and they have put themselves into that situation with some of the silly games that they have drawn or lost this season.



“They can’t afford to slip-up now and their attitude has to be right in every game.”



Celtic and Rangers meet at the end of March in the next Old Firm clash.