06 October 2018

03/03/2019 - 18:23 GMT

Says A Lot That Everton Are Celebrating – Liverpool Star On 0-0 Draw

 




Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes it says everything that Everton are celebrating having drawn 0-0 with the Reds at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp's side needed to take all three points from their trip to Goodison Park to return to the top of the Premier League table, but came up short and are now a point behind Manchester City.




Mohamed Salah had a good chance to give Liverpool the lead, but despite being one-on-one with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, could not finish.

The forward was again denied when he looked to be through on goal, with Michael Keane stopping him with a superb tackle.
 


Everton kept Liverpool at bay as it ended 0-0 and Van Dijk makes no bones about the fact that the Reds, who now finish the weekend in second, are disappointed.

But the centre-back believes the fact Everton have celebrated the draw says it all about who held the whip hand in the game.
 


"Yes of course [we’re disappointed]. We deserved the three points and it says a lot that they are celebrating", Van Dijk said on Sky Sports post match.

"We had chances to win the game and did not finish them off. We go again.

"I like these kind of games and we came here for three points and did not get them.

"It is time to recover and be ready for the next game.

"We focus on our next game, everyone wants to be top of the league and we cannot change the situation at the moment", the Liverpool defender added.

Liverpool are next in action at home against Burnley next Sunday.
 

 