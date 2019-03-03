XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/03/2019 - 20:34 GMT

Steven Gerrard Says Rangers Star Is Good Connector

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dubbed winter transfer window arrival Glen Kamara a "good connector" and feels he has already made a difference to the Gers midfield.

The Ibrox giants agreed a pre-contractual agreement with Kamara at the start of January and the Arsenal youth product was due to move to the club at the end of the season when his deal at Dundee expired.




But Dundee and Kamara were keen for the move to go through in January, something which eventually happened with Rangers paying a fee of £50,000 to bring the transfer forward.

Kamara has instantly found favour with Gerrard, being handed regular starts in midfield, and the Finland international clocked all 90 minutes in the Gers' 1-1 Scottish Cup draw at Aberdeen on Sunday.
 


Gerrard feels Kamara has added something to Rangers, while he also talked up his ability to link up play.

"Glen's certainly brought something to us, a bit of calmness in our play, in our possession", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.
 


"He's a good connector.

"He is someone who can really instruct what goes on, the tempo, the speed of it, when it's slow and you need to pick it up. He's been really good at that.

"So we've been really pleased with how he's settled in."

Rangers now need a replay against Aberdeen in a bid to book a spot in the last four of the Scottish Cup and will take on Derek McInnes' men on Tuesday 12th March at Ibrox.
 