Steven Gerrard Says Rangers Star Is Good Connector

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dubbed winter transfer window arrival Glen Kamara a "good connector" and feels he has already made a difference to the Gers midfield.



The Ibrox giants agreed a pre-contractual agreement with Kamara at the start of January and the Arsenal youth product was due to move to the club at the end of the season when his deal at Dundee expired.











But Dundee and Kamara were keen for the move to go through in January, something which eventually happened with Rangers paying a fee of £50,000 to bring the transfer forward.



Kamara has instantly found favour with Gerrard, being handed regular starts in midfield, and the Finland international clocked all 90 minutes in the Gers' 1-1 Scottish Cup draw at Aberdeen on Sunday.





Gerrard feels Kamara has added something to Rangers, while he also talked up his ability to link up play.



"Glen's certainly brought something to us, a bit of calmness in our play, in our possession", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.





"He's a good connector.



"He is someone who can really instruct what goes on, the tempo, the speed of it, when it's slow and you need to pick it up. He's been really good at that.



"So we've been really pleased with how he's settled in."



Rangers now need a replay against Aberdeen in a bid to book a spot in the last four of the Scottish Cup and will take on Derek McInnes' men on Tuesday 12th March at Ibrox.

