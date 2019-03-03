Sunderland Recalling Special Jordan Pickford Derailed Bradford’s Promotion Push, Andy Halliday Indicates

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has revealed that he knew Jordan Pickford was going to go places after playing alongside him in a loan spell at Bradford City, with the midfielder putting the side's failure to finish in the playoffs directly down to Sunderland recalling the goalkeeper.



Halliday joined Bradford, initially on loan, in the 2014/15 season and the then League One side also convinced Sunderland to let Pickford move to Valley Parade on a temporary deal.











Pickford penned a season-long loan deal with Bradford and made his debut in a win over Coventry City in August, as Sunderland looked to provide him with the environment needed to develop.



The shot-stopper became a key man for Bradford, but Sunderland ended his loan in March, recalling the goalkeeper to the Stadium of Light.





Halliday, while selecting the best players he has played alongside, made special mention of Pickford and admits that during the goalkeeper's time at Bradford he could tell he was a special talent.



The Rangers midfielder also feels Bradford missing out on the playoffs was a direct result of Sunderland recalling Pickford.





"Jordan Pickford, while he was on loan at Bradford, was special", Halliday told Rangers TV.



"You knew he was going to go places.



"We were third in the league, up until March time, not many games to go.



"Then Sunderland recalled Picks and we missed out on the playoffs, we finished seventh.



"So a lot of that was down to Picks."



Pickford went on to establish himself at Sunderland in the 2016/17 campaign, having spent the 2015/16 season on loan at Preston North End in the Championship, and made a big money move to Everton in the summer of 2017.

