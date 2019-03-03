This Leeds United Star Could Be Difference In Top Two Chase – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Patrick Bamford could be the difference for Leeds United in their battle to finish in the Championship's top two, Noel Whelan believes.



The striker had a tough start to life at Elland Road last summer as he was sidelined by injury and saw Kemar Roofe nail down the spot up top in his absence.











But now the wheel has turned, with Roofe injured and the pressure on Bamford to deliver the goods in front of goal.



He has netted three times in his last three games, including a double in Friday night's 4-0 drubbing of West Brom, and Whelan was delighted with how he took his goals against the Baggies.





"It's another fitness game for him, but what a confidence booster with two fantastically well taken goals", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win.



"The first one as calm as you like, very composed, great finish, looked like he had all the time in the world when he didn't.





"The third one [in the game] was one of those ones where it doesn't have to be the prettiest of strikes, it takes a slight deflection, it makes no difference and is in the back of the net.



"That is going to do him the world of good because right now, this is when we need a Patrick Bamford that is scoring goals.



"It is three in three now since his penalty against Bolton."



Bamford could have a key role to play in Leeds' push for promotion, Whelan believes, as he thinks the striker could well prove to be the difference when it comes to a top two spot.



"It's so important he gets into the groove now because if we have a striker that is in the groove, loving scoring and hitting the back of the net like he has done then yes, he could be that difference."



Leeds currently sit second in the Championship standings, but could drop down to third if Sheffield United can beat rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night.

