06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/03/2019 - 21:32 GMT

Want To Go Through, Got To Deliver In Front of 50,000 At Ibrox, Rangers Star Warns Aberdeen

 




Rangers defender Joe Worrall has told Aberdeen they must stand and deliver at Ibrox in front of 50,000 if they want to progress in the Scottish Cup, with the tie now in the Gers' hands.

Worrall's Rangers played out a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in the quarter-final Scottish Cup tie the pair locked horns in on Sunday.




The result means both teams will have to do it again on Tuesday, 12th March at Ibrox and Worrall feels that puts the ball squarely back into Aberdeen's court.

Worrall has told Aberdeen that the pressure is now on them to deliver in front of 50,000 at Ibrox if they are to go through to the semi-final.
 


The centre-back, who scored Rangers' leveller at Pittodrie, told Rangers TV: "It's in our hands.

"We said at half time that we've got to turn it on, the ball was in our court, but now it's back in their court.
 


"They've got to come to Ibrox in front of 50,000 and deliver if they want to get through", Worrall added.

Rangers are desperate to make progress in the Scottish Cup and will start as favourites to see off Derek McInnes' men in the replay at Ibrox.
 