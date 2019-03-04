Aberdeen To Send Rangers Bill For Away End Damage

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen are to send Rangers the bill for damage suffered to the away end during Sunday's Scottish Cup clash between the two teams at Pittodrie.



Derek McInnes' men played host to Steven Gerrard's side in the Scottish Cup quarter-final meeting, which ended 1-1.











It was a fiesty encounter and there was damage suffered in the away end, which Aberdeen assessed after the match.



According to STV, 60 seats in the away end were damaged beyond repair and need to be replaced, at a cost of £45 per seat.





Other seats suffered minor damage and could be repaired by Aberdeen.



Aberdeen will send Rangers a bill for the repairs as they expect the Gers to cover the cost of the damage.





The two clubs are now eyeing Scottish Cup progress in the replay, which will be held at Ibrox on Tuesday, 12th March.



Aberdeen won on their last visit to Ibrox, earlier this season, beating Rangers 1-0 in another fiery encounter which saw a man sent off for both sides.



Rangers have now gone ten games unbeaten after the draw.

