All-Round Package – Former Leeds Star Tips Hat To White’s Display At Elland Road

Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has lauded Tyler Roberts for his impressive display during the Whites' win over his former club West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.



The Whites returned to winning ways in the Championship in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 win over promotion rivals West Brom on Friday at Elland Road.











Marcelo Bielsa’s men were not hamstrung by the absence of the injured Kemar Roofe as Roberts stepped up and produced an impressive display against his former club.



The forward played a crucial role in the build-up to each of Patrick Bamford’s two goals on the night, that came between goals from Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski in the first and 90th minutes respectively.





And Roberts has come in for encouraging words from Parker, who felt the youngster worked tirelessly both on and off the ball to deservedly named man of the match against his former team.



“There’s times when you come up against your old club and you kind of go into a shell, nervous energy, you don’t know how to perform”, Parker said on LUTV.





“But certainly for Tyler on Friday night, he was fantastic and he set the tone.



"Even his work rate off the ball, running back, making sliding challenges.



“We haven’t seen much of that side of his game, but all-round package.



"Fully deserved man of the match for that performance on Friday.”



Roberts, who came up through the ranks at the Hawthorns, joined Leeds during the winter transfer window last season, but could not make an instant impact as he picked up an injury.

