Aston Villa Not Much Of A Team Without Jack Grealish – Nottingham Forest Legend

Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns believes that Aston Villa are not much of a team without winger Jack Grealish and has told the Tricky Trees to make sure they handle him with care when they lock horns with Dean Smith's team later this month.



The two sides lock horns for the second time this season, this time at the City Ground, just three days post Forest's game against Hull City, which is also at home.











Burns, a Nottingham Forest legend, is only concerned about Grealish when the Tricky Trees play Aston Villa and believes without the attacker, there is not much of a team.



"Jack Grealish is one we’ll have to watch against Villa. Without him, they are not much of a team", Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.





Reflecting on Grealish's performance against Derby County, a 4-0 win for Aston Villa on Saturday, Burns said that the 23-year-old's goal might well be the goal of the season winner for his strike.



"He scored a wonderful goal when they thumped Derby at the weekend.



"It could well be the goal of the season; no goalkeeper in the world would have saved that."





And Burns wants Forest to win their individual battles when they play Villa.



"We’ve got to make sure we win our battles all over the pitch in those games.



"We did it against Derby, and you expected the players to do the same against Stoke, but it didn’t happen."



Nottingham Forest have not lost hope of pushing up into the playoff spots, but will need a sustained run of good form over their final eleven games.

