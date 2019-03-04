Believe In Beating Sunderland Like I Do – Bristol Rovers Boss’ Message To Players and Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan has urged his players and the club's fans to have the same belief as he does about the side beating Sunderland.



The Pirates are set to take on the Black Cats for the second time in the space of ten days when they host Jack Ross' team in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.











The manager admits that in spite of a convincing 4-0 win against Blackpool on Saturday, his team face a very different type of challenge when it comes to handling the pressure of playing Sunderland for a place at Wembley.



However, the 44-year-old also took time to insist that he has hope of his team successfully passing the challenge, though he insists that the players and the home fans will also have to have faith about doing it.





"Are we at that stage where we can go and compete with a team of that size, that ilk, that magnitude? We are probably not at this stage of the season", Bristol Rovers boss Coughlan said at a press conference.



"We have beaten Blackpool, who are flying, Terry [McPhillips] and Brabs [Gary Brabin] are doing a great job there, they are flying this season and fair play to them, but it is a different challenge taking on Sunderland."





"Can we beat a big club like that, I believe we can", Coughlan explained.



"The question is do the players believe it?



"Do the fans believe it? Do the club believe it?



"I would love us to be able to go out there on Tuesday night and put together back-to-back victories."



Bristol Rovers have lost both their League One meetings with Sunderland this season, but will be keen to take confidence from their morale-boosting win over Blackpool at the weekend.

