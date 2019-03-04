Definitely – Celtic Loanee Lewis Morgan Admits Big Week Coming For Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Lewis Morgan makes no bones about the fact that Sunderland, where he is on loan, are set to enter a big week, with three away games in the space of seven days.



Jack Ross’ men maintained their push for automatic promotion from League One with a comfortable 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday; Plymouth travelled up to the north east by coach, being unable to afford train travel or a flight.











The Black Cats continue to remain in third in the league table, but have played a fewer game than leaders Luton Town and second placed Barnsley.



And with the season moving closer to its climax, Sunderland are now set to play three games away from home over the next seven days.





The run kicks off with a trip to Bristol Rovers for an EFL Trophy semi-final clash before visits to both Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley over the course of the week.



Despite the games coming thick and fast, Morgan has insisted Sunderland are confident due to their impressive recent run of form.





The Celtic loanee also admitted it will be a hugely challenging week ahead, with the team hitting the road on three separate occasions in the space of just seven days.



“Yes, definitely [it will be a big week coming up with three away games in the next seven days]”, Morgan told the club’s official website.



“We’re going into those games with the confidence from the last few games and we’re unbeaten in a long time, so it’s something we’re looking forward to.



“The games come thick and fast in this league and obviously the cup game [against Bristol Rovers] starting us off is something to look forward to.”



Sunderland are unbeaten across all competitions since Boxing Day in December and Morgan will be targeting a successful end to the season as he bids to kick on his development away from Celtic.

