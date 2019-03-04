Former Leeds Star Feels Sheffield Wednesday Could Do Whites Favour By Beating Sheffield United

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes Sheffield Wednesday are capable enough of getting a result against Sheffield United, and doing the Whites a favour in the race for promotion.



The two sides face off in the Steel City derby tonight, and should Sheffield United fail to win, Leeds will remain second in the Championship table, inside the automatic promotion places.











Sheffield Wednesday are on a good run under new boss Steve Bruce, and are unbeaten in their last six league games.



Bruce’s side are still able to make it to the playoff spots, but cannot afford to drop too many points in the coming months.





Sheffield United are also on a strong run, and have won their last three league games, a run which includes an impressive win against West Brom in their last outing.



The Blades are serious rivals for Leeds for an automatic promotion spot, but Prutton feels Sheffield Wednesday could do the Whites a favour by beating Chris Wilder's men.





“I can definitely see Sheffield Wednesday getting a result against the Blades because of the way they have played since Steve Bruce has come into the dugout”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“They are unbeaten under Bruce and he has gone about things the way we thought he would – understated, organised and trying to get the best out of players who you know you can do better than they have so far this season.



“Wednesday may be weighed down in 14th but a victory for them takes them four points off the play-offs so their season is not completely unsalvageable.



“It’s not a case of just writing it off until next season.



“They will be looking to put one over United in their promotion tilt but also it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they could sneak into the play-offs themselves.”



All three points for Sheffield United would push them back up above Leeds and into the automatic promotion places.