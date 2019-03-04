XRegister
04/03/2019 - 21:46 GMT

Grab Wembley Chance – Bristol Rovers Star Rallies Team-mates For Sunderland Tie

 




Bristol Rovers defender Tom Lockyer has stressed the need for his team to take their chances against Sunderland, telling his team-mates that they may never again get the chance to play at Wembley.

The two sides will lock horns in the semi-final of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, as they each bid to set up a trip to the national stadium at the end of March.




Portsmouth are the team that have already made it to the final and are waiting to find out if they will face Bristol Rovers or Sunderland.

Lockyer, who has previous experience of playing at England's national stadium, insists that he would love to repeat the feeling.
 


The 24-year-old also took time to insist that not all players get the chance to go to Wembley, warning his team-mates to make their opportunity count.

"It is nice to look back. You think that was good times and I want more of that", Lockyer said at a press conference, while reflecting on his appearance at Wembley.
 


"As a footballer you are not guaranteed to play there so you have to take your chances.

"If we can play like we did on Saturday it will be a real spectacle."

Bristol Rovers recently lost at home against Sunderland in League One, losing 2-0, but will be boosted by having seen off Blackpool by in some style, winning 4-0, at the weekend.
 