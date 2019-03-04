I Can’t See Past Leeds and Norwich For Top Two – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest legend Kenny Burns has revealed that he cannot see past Leeds United and Norwich City for the top two spots in the Championship.



Norwich are currently placed at the top of the pile, while Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are two points behind Daniel Farke's men; Sheffield United also continue to be in the automatic promotion mix.











Nottingham Forest are aiming to string together a good run of results to make a late dash from ninth to a top six spot – but Burns thinks reeling in Norwich and Leeds is impossible.



Burns thinks the automatic promotion spots will be filled by Norwich and Leeds.





But he believes the battle for a top six place is still very much on, with teams outside the pair not showing consistency.



"I think it is difficult to see past Leeds United and Norwich City for the automatic promotion places", Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.





"Leeds looked impressive against West Bromwich Albion, and I don’t know how many times Norwich have scored in the last minute to get a result this season.



"Other teams are dropping points, though, so you never know what might happen. There are places up for grabs.



"But if we are going to do anything, we need to start winning a few games on the trot."



Leeds thrashed West Brom 4-0 on Friday night, while Norwich returned from Milwall with a 3-1 win.

