Izzy Brown Starts – Leeds U23s Team vs Watford U23s Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to face Watford at Vicarage Road in a Professional Development League fixture this afternoon.



Carlos Corberan’s side return to action for the first time since their 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup last Monday, when they lock horns with Watford in Hertfordshire today.











The Whites have been dishing out regular involvement to fringe first team players during the Under-23 games so far this term and have continued the trend by naming Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown and academy graduate Jamie Shackleton in the starting eleven against Watford



Harrison Male has been handed the starting role between the sticks for the visitors, while Aapo Halme and Pascal Struijk have been employed in the heart of the defence.





Leeds will continue to deploy natural defender Hugo Diaz in midfield, duly supported by Robbie Gotts and Mateusz Bogusz.



Ryan Edmondson, who scored a brace against Newcastle United last week, will be leading the line for the Whites as they aim to notch up yet another win in their push for success in the Professional Development League.





The Whites, who are five points clear at the top of the league with five games left, will have several options on the bench, including Alfie McCalmont, to impact the game later on.



Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Watford Under-23s



Male, Oduor, Struijk, Halme, Shackleton, Diaz, Gotts, Bogusz, Brown, Stevens, Edmondson



Substitutes: Rae, Kamwa, McCalmont, Hosannah, Kun

