XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/03/2019 - 13:48 GMT

Izzy Brown Starts – Leeds U23s Team vs Watford U23s Confirmed

 




Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to face Watford at Vicarage Road in a Professional Development League fixture this afternoon.

Carlos Corberan’s side return to action for the first time since their 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup last Monday, when they lock horns with Watford in Hertfordshire today.




The Whites have been dishing out regular involvement to fringe first team players during the Under-23 games so far this term and have continued the trend by naming Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown and academy graduate Jamie Shackleton in the starting eleven against Watford

Harrison Male has been handed the starting role between the sticks for the visitors, while Aapo Halme and Pascal Struijk have been employed in the heart of the defence.
 


Leeds will continue to deploy natural defender Hugo Diaz in midfield, duly supported by Robbie Gotts and Mateusz Bogusz.

Ryan Edmondson, who scored a brace against Newcastle United last week, will be leading the line for the Whites as they aim to notch up yet another win in their push for success in the Professional Development League.  
 


The Whites, who are five points clear at the top of the league with five games left, will have several options on the bench, including Alfie McCalmont, to impact the game later on.

Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Watford Under-23s

Male, Oduor, Struijk, Halme, Shackleton, Diaz, Gotts, Bogusz, Brown, Stevens, Edmondson

Substitutes: Rae, Kamwa, McCalmont, Hosannah, Kun
 