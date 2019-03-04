Martin O’Neill Would Never Have Left Like Brendan Rodgers – Celtic Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Chris Sutton is still unhappy about how Brendan Rodgers quit the Bhoys and insists Martin O'Neill would never have done what the new Leicester City boss did.



Despite having Celtic on course for an historic treble-treble, Rodgers opted to leave Parkhead to answer the call of mid-table outfit Leicester in the Premier League.











Bhoys fans were shocked at Rodgers walking away with just months of the season left and the anger in Glasgow has been clear to see.



Sutton is also unhappy and indicated that Rodgers is not a Celtic man, arguing that O'Neill, who led the Bhoys from 2000 until 2005, would never have done the same.





He said on BBC Radio 5 live on Monday: "The likes of Martin O'Neill would never have left Celtic under these circumstances, and do what Brendan Rodgers has done.



"That is where the hurt comes from from Celtic fans.





"The fact that Brendan Rodgers, it was the best job in the world, his dream job, he's a Celtic fan.



"Well if you're all those three, why are you leaving now? Why not just see it through?



"Why are you going to a club that doesn't have European football, that isn't in a relegation battle.



"At least he would have had some sort of excuse", Sutton added.



Sutton played under O'Neill, who led Celtic to three Scottish league titles, three Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.



The current Nottingham Forest manager also guided the Bhoys to the final of the UEFA Cup, a game Sutton started in, where they lost out to Jose Mourinho's FC Porto.

