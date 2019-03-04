XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/03/2019 - 15:06 GMT

Match For Most Premier League Teams – Former Leeds United Star On Performance vs West Brom

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has claimed the Whites’ performance against West Brom on Friday night would have been more than a match for most Premier League teams.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men cruised to a convincing 4-0 win over West Brom at Elland Road on Friday to shake off the disappointment of losing out at QPR last Tuesday.




The Whites scored as early as the first minute through Pablo Hernandez before Patrick Bamford (two) and Ezgjan Alioski found the back of the net to complete the rout.

Leeds were confident from the off at Elland Road and completely dominated proceedings over their promotion rivals, who were outplayed in every department of the game.
 


And in the wake of their impressive win over the Baggies, Parker thinks that most Premier League sides would have been beaten by the performance.

The former White also stressed it was Leeds' best performance of the season and lauded the players for the way they pressed and moved the ball around the park.  
 


“We just didn’t beat them, we played them off the park”, Parker said on LUTV.

“The best performance by far this season in my opinion, but not even [just] this season, probably the last couple of years.

“Putting into perspective the energy they played at, yes an early goal certainly helps, settles everyone down, settles the crowd down.

“But even that aside, the way we pressed, the way we moved the ball, the tempo we played at, we would have been a match for most Premier League teams, never mind a West Brom team.”

Leeds will next face Bristol City away from home at Ashton Gate on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
 