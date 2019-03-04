Match For Most Premier League Teams – Former Leeds United Star On Performance vs West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has claimed the Whites’ performance against West Brom on Friday night would have been more than a match for most Premier League teams.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men cruised to a convincing 4-0 win over West Brom at Elland Road on Friday to shake off the disappointment of losing out at QPR last Tuesday.











The Whites scored as early as the first minute through Pablo Hernandez before Patrick Bamford (two) and Ezgjan Alioski found the back of the net to complete the rout.



Leeds were confident from the off at Elland Road and completely dominated proceedings over their promotion rivals, who were outplayed in every department of the game.





And in the wake of their impressive win over the Baggies, Parker thinks that most Premier League sides would have been beaten by the performance.



The former White also stressed it was Leeds' best performance of the season and lauded the players for the way they pressed and moved the ball around the park.





“We just didn’t beat them, we played them off the park”, Parker said on LUTV.



“The best performance by far this season in my opinion, but not even [just] this season, probably the last couple of years.



“Putting into perspective the energy they played at, yes an early goal certainly helps, settles everyone down, settles the crowd down.



“But even that aside, the way we pressed, the way we moved the ball, the tempo we played at, we would have been a match for most Premier League teams, never mind a West Brom team.”



Leeds will next face Bristol City away from home at Ashton Gate on Saturday as they continue their pursuit of automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

