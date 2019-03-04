XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/03/2019 - 13:06 GMT

Never Played With Anyone In Form He’s In – Rangers Star’s Admission On Team-mate

 




Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday believes Alfredo Morelos has been the best player in the Scottish Premiership this season and has revealed he has never played with anyone in such red hot form.

Morelos has scored 28 times in 40 appearances in all competitions for Rangers so far this season, and his goals have allowed Rangers to challenge Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.




The Colombian is currently the leading goal-getter in the Premiership, having scored 16 times in the league, two more than his nearest competitors.

Although the 22-year old has had disciplinary issues this season, Morelos has not let it affect his output in attack.
 


Halliday has revealed no one he has played alongside in the past has been in the same vein of form Morelos has been in this season, and feels his performances in Europe show he is not just a one-league wonder.

“I don’t think anyone that I’ve played with has been in the form Alfredo has been in this year”, Halliday told Rangers TV.
 


“I think he’s been the best player in the league hands down.

“He’s scored a lot of league goals, but again I think his performances in Europe were exceptional."

Morelos joined Rangers in the summer of 2017 and has made 83 appearances for the Light Blues so far, scoring 46 goals in the process.

He cost the club just £1m to sign from HJK Helsinki.

 