Now Mentally You’ve Got Two Matches Every Weekend, Jose Mourinho Tells Liverpool

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained that Liverpool will have a different kind of pressure while chasing Manchester City in the title race and warned that mentally the Reds will now be playing twice at weekends.



The Reds were held by rivals Everton to a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, which swung the title race in Manchester City’s favour.











Pep Guardiola’s side had won their game against Bournemouth the previous day, and now have a one point lead at the top of the Premier League table.



Liverpool created enough chances to beat Everton, but could not take them and had to settle for another goalless draw, their third in four games in all competitions.





Mourinho, who was relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager in December, has explained that Liverpool will now have to wait for Manchester City to drop points and that will bring added pressure.



“In this moment I think they have to feel bit disappointed. And now they feel that extra pressure of now we have to wait for others”, Mourinho said after the match on beIN SPORTS.





“They cannot just focus on others.



"Now City can say we win every match, we are going to be champions."



Mourinho also warned that mentally, Liverpool will have to play their own games and also spend effort on tracking Manchester City's results.



“They don’t have to think about Liverpool anymore.



"And Liverpool now they have to play two matches every weekend."



Liverpool will once again play catch up next weekend as Manchester City play on Sunday against Watford before Jurgen Klopp’s side host Burnley on Sunday.