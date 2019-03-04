Only Two Celtic Players Would Get In Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester Side – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian star Tam McManus says that Brendan Rodgers will be working with players at Leicester City that are of greater quality to those he has left behind at Celtic, with only two Bhoys players capable of flourishing at the Foxes.



The Foxes appointed the Northern Irishman as their manager last week after the sacking of Claude Puel following a string of disappointing result.











The decision cam as a blow for Celtic though as they were sad to see their manager for the last two-and-a-half years go at a crucial stage of the season.



McManus though feels that Rodgers' decision did not surprise him as by taking up the post at Leicester, he was not only tripling his salary, but also getting the chance to work with better players.





"Rodgers has reportedly tripled his salary by heading south to Leicester. Most people in any job would do that", McManus wrote in his column for the Herald.



"He has joined a squad of players that in my opinion are superior to the ones he has left behind at Celtic. Yes I appreciate they pay more money so can get in more quality, but that’s a fact.





"Probably only James Forrest and Callum McGregor would get in the current Leicester City team.



"I am a huge supporter of Scottish football in general and the product we have here but in terms of the Premier League we just can’t compete in terms of finance and prestige.



"It’s being realistic. Leicester City spent over £100m in the summer to strengthen a squad of players that still contains the spine of the side that won the Premier League just three years ago."



McManus also indicated Rodgers will be able to operate with more backing in the transfer market at Leicester.



"Brendan Rodgers signed 10 players either on loan or on a free.



"That is the difference in spending power and that type of budget must be a huge lure for any manager."



Rodger lost his first game in charge of Leicester at the weekend, being beaten at Watford.