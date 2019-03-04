Starting Against Arsenal Gave Me Confidence – Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has welcomed the opportunity he received to start against Arsenal on Saturday, and insists he will take confidence from his outing.



The Kenya international had been out of action for most of the season, managing only six appearances thus far this term.











The north London derby was only the 27-year-old's second start of the season and Wanyama insists that he relished it.



Admitting the difficulties of coming out to play in such a high pressure match, the midfielder said that though there were nerves heading into the game he had to get on with it.





Now that he has returned, Wanyama wants to continue and insists that he must stay positive.



“This was my first start for a very long time and it’s a tough game to come into, but I had to go in and get on with the game”, the former Southampton star told his club's official website.





“Just getting the start and being back in the team, it gave me a lot of confidence and from today I can only be positive."



“It’s been very hard to deal with, but I just always try to keep my mind positive and focus on what’s good.



"What I cannot control, I have to just let it be.



"It is what it is but I’ve stayed positive, it’s a good run of minutes for me this weekend and hopefully I can take it from here.”



Wanyama has been troubled by recurring knee problems over the last year, managing only brief appearances.



His outing in the midfield along with Moussa Sissoko was pivotal as the Lilywhites managed a 1-1 draw against their London rivals.

