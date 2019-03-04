Swedish Winger Flew Into Glasgow, Rangers Talks Held, Ultimately Chose Other Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers came close to snapping up former Liverpool and Fulham star Alexander Kacaniklic in the January transfer window, with the 27-year-old winger even flying to Scotland with his agents.



Kacaniklic was available as a free agent as 2019 dawned, having agreed to the termination of his contract at French Ligue 1 side Nantes.











The Sweden international was looking for his next challenge and fielded interest from a host of clubs, including Steven Gerrard's Rangers.



Kacaniklic even went to Glasgow with his representatives to hold talks as he considered his options, which also included Danish pair Brondby and Odense, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.





Rangers were keen to land Kacaniklic, but after considering his options he chose to head home to Sweden to pen a deal with Hammarby, with whom he is now preparing for the start of the Swedish top flight season.



The 27-year-old told SVT Sport when he signed: "As a Bosman, there are options from all around the world.





"I took plenty of time before I made the decision.



"I considered options both in Europe and the world, but in the end it [Hammarby] felt like the best option."



Rangers boss Gerrard is well aware of Kacaniklic's qualities, having seen him first hand at Liverpool, while he also took to the pitch for England against Sweden when the winger was playing in 2012.



It remains to be seen if Rangers might revisit their interest in Kacaniklic at some point in the future.

