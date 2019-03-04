Think About What Marcelo Bielsa Said – Former Championship Midfielder Hails Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship star Matt Holland has lauded the performances put in by Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez this season and expressed his amazement at Marcelo Bielsa's verdict on the 33-year-old.



The former Swansea City star has been a key man under Argentine legend Bielsa at Elland Road, playing his part in the Whites' push for automatic promotion from the Championship.











Hernandez had an impact on Friday night in Leeds' 4-0 win over West Brom, as he scored the opening goal at Elland Road with just 16 seconds on the clock.



Former Ipswich Town midfielder Holland has tipped his hat to the Spaniard and said on talkSPORT Drive: "Pablo Hernandez, I think he's been excellent.





"What about his goal against West Brom on Friday? 16 seconds in, no backlift.



"He's been terrific this season.





"Bielsa has said he's one of the best players in his position I've ever worked with in my career – and think about the players he's worked with in that position in his career", Holland added.



Hernandez is due to turn 34 years old next month and will hope to be playing out his twilight years in the Premier League with Leeds.



He has now clocked up over 100 appearances for the Whites since joining, initially on loan, in 2016.

