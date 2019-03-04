This Is What Helps Jurgen Klopp Make Big Impact On Players – Liverpool Youth Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe feels that Jurgen Klopp’s authenticity has had a big impact on the players at Anfield.



The Reds have made good progress under Klopp, since his appointment in 2015, and they reached the Champions League final last season before losing to Real Madrid.











The German has managed to mastermind a radical change in approach as Liverpool have managed to keep up with Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title this season.



Though Liverpool are yet to win silverware under Klopp, his larger than life attitude has managed to bind the players together and unite the fans as well.





The German is known for his bubbly personality and charisma in press conferences and interviews, and Inglethorpe has insisted that Klopp is the same off camera as well.



“When Jurgen Klopp arrived at the club, I saw straight away that he’s exactly the same off the screen as he is on it”, Inglethorpe wrote in a column for the Coaches’ Voice.





“There’s not a face for the camera and then a face for other people – he’s exactly the same, which I love.



“I met him on the first day he arrived at the club, and from moment one he’s had the same personality, same laugh, same enthusiasm.



“It’s that authenticity that I think helps him to have such a big impact on players.



"Ultimately, he’s very good at understanding people: what makes them tick and their demands.



“He’s a very good communicator, too.



“You can see that by theway he holds himself with the press, but you also see it transfer very easily on to the training ground, and in conversations with everyone around the club."



Liverpool have lost just once under Klopp in the league this season, but find themselves a point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.