What Has He Done Wrong – Liverpool Legend Baffled By Jurgen Klopp Overlooking Star

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s decision to only hand Xherdan Shaqiri little game time in recent weeks, admitting he is bamboozled by the winger’s lack of involvement.



The Reds were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday as they slipped to second, behind leaders Manchester City, in the race for the league title.











Liverpool suffered due to their toothless approach in attack and failed to tuck away the chances that came to them over the course of the 90 minutes in the Merseyside Derby.



And in the wake of their setback against arch rivals Everton, Nicol has questioned Klopp’s decision to involve Shaqiri only sparingly at a time when the team are calling out for creativity.





The Liverpool legend admitted he would love to know what Shaqiri has done wrong to be overlooked and conceded he was bamboozled by Klopp’s decision to opt for Divock Origi and Adam Lallana before the winger on Sunday.



“I would love to know [what Shaqiri has done wrong]”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show after they derby.





“I can’t believe that Origi started, I can’t believe that Origi started wide and I can’t believe that after taking him off, you put Lallana on before you put Shaqiri on.



“I’m absolutely bamboozled of what he has done wrong.



"I thought he should have brought Shaqiri on against [Manchester] United, instead he brings [Daniel] Sturridge on.”



Nicol also stressed that no other Liverpool player has made a bigger impact while coming off the bench this season and reiterated that Shaqiri brings energy and enthusiasm to the team.



“I’ve no idea what Shaqiri has done because anytime he stepped on the field for Liverpool, he’s made a difference”, he continued.



“He’s either scored goals, offered up chances for team-mates or at the very least, he’s actually got the team going [with] that energy, and that enthusiasm he’s shown when he’s come on.



“Anybody else who has come on for Liverpool recently hasn’t changed the game whatsoever.”



Shaqiri, who joined Liverpool in a cut-price deal from Stoke City last summer, has netted six goals and registered three assists in all competitions so far this term.

