Aberdeen Should Have Beaten Rangers – Celtic Legend Warns On Threat

Celtic legend Tom Boyd has warned about the threat of an Aberdeen side that he feels should have knocked Rangers out of the Scottish Cup at the weekend and feels there is an element of revenge in the air.



The Hoops had a winning start under interim boss Neil Lennon as they beat Hibernian away from home in the Scottish Cup, and will host Aberdeen in Lennon’s first home game.











Celtic are in imperious form in the Scottish Premiership, and have won their last eight games in a row, which has helped them open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.



Boyd is hopeful Lennon can continue the good work Brendan Rodgers did before leaving, but ahead of the new manager's home game has warned about an Aberdeen team he believes should have knocked Rangers out of the cup.





“[Rodgers] gave us some unbelievable moments. Obviously the invincible season the very first time putting us on the way. The double treble putting us on the way to a treble treble", Boyd said on Celtic TV.



“So what we want is for Neil to be able to continue that. But yeah, listen, it’s just another quiet week for Celtic Football Club.





“We’re coming here, we want to see Aberdeen now up next, who should have won the game against Rangers in the Scottish Cup in the last game, so they should be a decent outfit."



Boyd also thinks there is reason for revenge against Derek McInnes' men.



“I think they are the last team to beat us here at Celtic Park in the last game of last season.



“So we’ve got to put that right.



"We’ve got to make sure we continue our run and obviously almost to eight."



The Bhoys have a good record against Aberdeen, having won five and lost once in the last six meetings between the two sides.