Bristol City Expecting Big Attendance For Leeds United Visit

Championship outfit Bristol City have confirmed that they are set to enjoy their largest attendance of the season when Leeds United visit at the weekend.



Leeds are pushing for automatic promotion, while Bristol City are keen to seure a playoff spot in the Championship.











Ashton Gate holds 27,000 and the Robins will hope it is pushing capacity on Saturday afternoon.



"This weekend’s home clash with Leeds United is guaranteed to attract the largest attendance of the season at Ashton Gate so far", a statement on the club's official website confirmed.





Bristol City currently sit in sixth in the Championship table, while Leeds are second and 13 points better off.



The Robins visited Elland Road in November last year, but came away empty handed as they lost 2-0 to Marcelo Bielsa's side.





This time around though Lee Johnson's side will hope for a better result at their home in front of their own fans.



But Leeds beat Bristol City 3-0 when they visited Ashton Gate last season, with goals from Samu Saiz and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

