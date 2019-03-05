Bundesliga Giants Contact Jurgen Klopp, Register Interest In Liverpool 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga giants Schalke have been in touch with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to register their interest in landing Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.



The goal-getter has not managed a senior appearance for Liverpool since joining the club in 2015, having been sent on a series of loans abroad.











Awoniyi spent the first half of the campaign in Belgium with Gent, before that loan was terminated to enable a switch to Mouscron; the Nigerian spent last term on loan at Mouscron.



He has already made an impact and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Schalke now keen.





The Bundesliga giants have been in touch with Liverpool boss Klopp, according to German outlet Spox, to make clear their desire to land Awoniyi.



It is claimed that if Schalke were to push through a transfer then Awoniyi would cost the club around €11.5m.





The striker has a contract at Liverpool which runs until the summer of 2022 and is expected back at Anfield when his loan at Mouscron expires at the end of the season.



It is unclear how central he is to Klopp's plans.

