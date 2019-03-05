Celtic Fans Will Give Neil Lennon Hero’s Reception – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd is sure Hoops interim manager Neil Lennon will be given a hero’s welcome at Celtic Park when he takes charge of the side for his first home game against Aberdeen on Saturday.



Lennon won his first game on his return to the Celtic dugout as his side relied on two second half goals to beat his former side Hibernian in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.











The 47-year old managed Celtic from 2010 to 2014, before moving to manage Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship.



Lennon returned to Scotland to manage Hibernian after a two-year spell with Bolton, but Brendan Rodgers’ departure last week saw Celtic appoint Lennon as the interim manager.





Boyd knows Lennon has always had a strong affinity for Celtic even while he was not at the club, and says he likely to get a good reception when he returns to Celtic Park against Aberdeen.



“He will be very welcomed. Everybody knows the feelings Neil still has for the club", Boyd told Celtic TV.





“He still had them when he was managing away at Bolton and Hibs.



“He’s certainly someone who will come here and will get an absolutely fantastic reception.



“Fully deserved again for what he gave to this football club as a player and as a manager, and as a supporter.



“So we’ll give him a real hero’s welcome when he comes.”



Lennon won five trophies with Celtic in his previous spell and the Hoops are in a good position to lift more silverware in the coming months.