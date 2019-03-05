XRegister
05/03/2019 - 15:40 GMT

Chelsea Believe In Me – Blues Starlet Dismisses Nepotism Thoughts

 




Chelsea loanee Kylian Hazard has insisted that the Blues did not sign him just because of his surname and they loaned him out because they believe in his talent.

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2017 and he was loaned out to Cercle Brugge last summer to aid his development.




During his limited time at Chelsea, he only played for the Under-23s and is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, but he does not believe that being the brother of Eden Hazard is the reason he was signed.

Kylian does not believe there is extra pressure on him due to his surname, but is certain that Chelsea signed him because they believe in his ability.
 


He also feels Chelsea loaned him out because they genuinely believe in his talent and want him to play at a professional level in order to further develop as a footballer.

The Belgian said in an interview with French outlet Foot Mercato when if asked Chelsea have more expectations of him due to his surname: “No, I don’t think Chelsea had more expectations from me.
 


“I think they really had the idea to help me progress by loaning me out so that I could play at a professional level and not just stay with the kids and just train.

“I really felt they were behind me, not because my name was Hazard, but they because they saw something and they wanted to get it out of me.”

The 23-year-old has a contract until 2020 with Chelsea and it remains to be seen what the Blues will seek to do with him in the summer.
 