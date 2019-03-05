Claim From Spain: Juventus Signal Willingness To Pay Clause of Liverpool Linked Joao Felix

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to splash out a big sum to activate the release clause in the contract of Liverpool target Joao Felix, it has been claimed.



A product of the Benfica academy, the 19-year-old winger has been enjoying a breakthrough season at the club and has emerged as one of the most talked about youngsters in Europe.











A string of clubs have been keeping tabs on the player over the last few months and have been plotting to snare him away from Benfica in the summer.



Benfica have also been clear about their stance on Felix and they will not let him go for below the €120m release clause in his contract.





And according to Spanish daily AS, Juventus have become the first club to tell Benfica that they are willing to pay that figure in order to get their hands on the youngster.



Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met the Benfica hierarchy last week and Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent, was also involved in the meeting.





The Italian champions have told the Portuguese giants that they are prepared to pay Felix’s release clause, something which has put them into pole position.



Liverpool are also amongst the clutch of clubs that have been linked with Felix, though whether the Reds would be prepared to pay €120m for the teenager remains to be seen.

